 »   »   » PONGAL 2018! Tamil Movies To Watch Out For In The Upcoming Festival Season!

The year 2018 is all set to start off in a scintillating fashion for the Tamil film industry with the arrival of a handful of Tamil movies. Much like the previous years, the Pongal season of 2018, will also pave way for the entry of some of the highly awaited Tamil movies.

But this time, the box office race has everything in it to be an exciting one. According to the latest reports that have come in, as many as 5 Tamil movies will be gracing the big screens during the Pongal season and thus offering a grand treat to the film audiences. Keep scrolling down to know more about these movies..



Thaana Serndha Koottam Thanaa Serndha Koottam is the biggest one among the lot. The hype surrounding this film is huge and the audiences have been eagerly waiting for the grand arrival of this film, featuring Suriya in the lead role. The songs of the film have already entered the hit chart and the movie, as well, is expected to give a grand Pongal treat to the audiences. It is after a break that a Suriya movie is releasing during the Pongal season.

Sketch Sketch, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, promises to be a clean mass entertainer. Directed by Vijay Chander, the film marks the return of the actor to the genre of out-and-out mass entertainer. Sketch will make a big release on January 12, 2017 and is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Bhaskar Oru Rascal Bhaskar Oru Rascal is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Malayalam movie, Bhaskar The Rascal. Aravind Swamy and Amala Paul will be seen essaying the lead roles in this film, directed by Siddique. From the trailer, it seems like the movie, which is a family entertainer has the angle of an action movie, as well.

Gulaebaghavali Prabhu Deva will be seen back in action with Gulaebaghavali, which also features Hansika Motwani in the lead role. Directed by Kalyaan, the film is touted to be an action comedy entertainer. One of the songs of the film has already emerged as a big hit and Prabhu Deva's moves in the songs have gained him big praises.

Madura Veeran Madura Veeran is another Tamil movie, which is expected to make an entry to the theatres during the upcoming Pongal season. The film, featuring Shanmuga Pandian in the lead role is touted to be a film, which has Jallikkattu as its backdrop. Madura Veeran also features Samuthirakkani and Meenakshi in important roles.



Well, Thaana Serndha Koottam and Sketch are expected to be the biggest releases among the lot. It would definitely be an exciting contest to watch out for.