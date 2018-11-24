English
 »   »   »  Pongal 2019 Releases: A Big Clash Between Tamil & Telugu Movies On Cards!

By
    As you all know, the upcoming Pongal season would indeed be a big time for all the Tamil movie buffs with a whole lot of much awaited projects planning to come out in the theatres during the big season. Importantly, the second week of January 2019 holds good prospects for the entire South Indian film industry. The Telugu film industry is also gearing up to come up with some big movies, which are indeed high on expectations. In short, a crackling contest at the box office is on cards with these biggies planning to make their entry to the theatres during thecbig season. Read on to know more about the same.

    Petta

    Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj has been confirmed as a Pongal release even though the exact date of release has not been mentioned. Nothing much has to be said about this promising entertainer, which is sure to set the box office on fire. The film has a huge star cast and is expected to make a big release in the entire South India.

    Viswasam

    Thala Ajith is also gearing up to make the festival season a grand affair with his movie Viswasam, which is expected to be perfect rural mass entertainer. The Ajith-Siva team would like to repeat the big success of Veeram, Vedalam etc., and the movie is sure to offer tight competition to Petta.

    NTR Biopic

    The much awaited Telugu movie of the recent times is expected to come out in the theatres as Makar Sankrati release. Starring Balakrishna in the lead role, the first part of this biopic has been slated for a release in the second week of January.

    Vinaya Vidheya Rama

    After the big success of Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will be back in action with the movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The teaser of the movie has gone on to become a sensation and this film, which is touted to be mass entertainer is expected to come out in the theatres during the Sankrati season.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 18:16 [IST]
