 »   »   »  Prakash Raj Comments On The Kaala Ban, Hits Out At Kamal Haasan For Not Supporting Rajinikanth

Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala is all set to hit the screens on June 7, 2018 and this has created quite a buzz amongst fans. However, the film might not release in Karnataka because of the actor's remarks on the Cauvery issue. 'Thalaiva' had, reportedly, said that the Karnataka government should release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu at the earliest. Following this, some pro-Kannada groups called for a ban on Kaala and the film's distributor 'voluntarily' decided against releasing the film in Karnataka.

Now, noted actor Prakash Raj has tweeted on the issue. In a series of tweets, he said that banning Kaala is not justified and the fringe group cannot decide what the people of Karnataka want. However, at the same time, the OK Kanmani actor made it clear that Rajini's remarks on the Cauvery were not acceptable.

"A statement made by actor Rajinikanth has hurt us deeply. Yes, I agree. In order to express our dissent, a few organisations have called for a ban on the film. Is that what we Kannadigas want? We don't know and we will never know. If the film is released and people decide not to see it as a mark of their protest only then will be able to gauge what people really want. But these fringe elements deciding on behalf of the people will not let us know it. Who are these people to decide what most Kannadigas want or don't want?" he added.

Furthermore, while speaking to News 18, Prakash Raj criticised Kamal Haasan for not discussing the Kaala controversy with the Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy during their recent meeting and reminded the 'Ulaga Nayagan' that many in the industry had supported him during the Vishwaroopam controversy.

"He has his own reasons to not raise the issue but he should also realise that when his film Vishwaroopam was banned, he wanted the entire world to stand by him. But I feel it is my responsibility and we cannot let this happen to any film," he added.

Well, these are some strong words and might ruffle a few feathers. It will be worth watching if Haasan reacts to the criticism.

