 R Sarathkumar Birthday Special: These Four Films Prove That He Is A Terrific Actor

R Sarathkumar Birthday Special: These Four Films Prove That He Is A Terrific Actor

    The versatile R Sarathkumar is arguably one of the most respected and decorated stars in the Tamil film industry. He is held in high regard thanks to his good looks, gripping performances, impressive screen presence and remarkable range as an actor. Over the years, the former Nadigar Sangam President has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this has established him as a bankable name. He has also proved that he is quite an outspoken individual and this has helped him strengthen his bond with the fans. Today(July 14, 2018) on his birthday, let us take a look at some of his best films and celebrate what is truly a terrific career.

    Nattamai

    Directed by ace director KS Ravikumar, Nattamai was released in 1994 and did exceptionally well at the box office. In it, Sarathkumar played a double role and left the audience mesmerised. The film also featured Khushboo and Meena in the lead. Nattamai was later remade in Telugu as Pedarayadu with Mohan Babu in the lead. It was remade in Kannada and Hindi as well.

    Suryavamsam

    A cult classic, Suryavamsam was a hard-hitting drama and featured Sarathkumar in a double role. Directed by Vikraman, it also had Devyani and Raadhika in the lead. It was later remade in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Telugu and Bollywood versions starred Venkatesh and Amitabh Bachchan respectively. On the other hand, the Sandalwood remake featured the late Dr Vishnuvardhan in the lead.

    Natpukkaga

    Revolving around the bond between two friends, Natpukkaga highlighted how true friendship knows no boundaries. Released in 1998, it became a big hit and impressed the critics. Besides Sarathkumar, it also featured Vijayakumar and Simran in the lead.

    Simmarasi

    Released in 1998, Simmarasi is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of Sarathkumar's career and hit the screens during Diwali. Directed by Erode Soundar, it also had actress Khushboo in the lead. Simmarasi's supporting cast featured names such as Anandaraj, Kanaka and Easwari Rao. Sarathkumar bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for ‘Best Actor' thanks to his terrific performance in the film.

