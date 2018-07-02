English
Raashi Khanna Gets Candid About Imaikkaa Nodigal And Her 'Affair' With Jasprit Bumrah

    The lovely Raashi Khanna is going through a terrific phase on the professional front these days. Earlier this year, she received rave reviews for her performance in Tholi Prema and this helped her establish herself as a force to be reckoned with. Now, the actress is all set to impress the Tamil audience with the eagerly-awaited Imaikkaa Nodigal. The film is touted to be a thriller and has already created a buzz amongst the fans thanks to its terrific trailer. During a recent chat with a DC, the Bengal Tiger beauty said that she has a solid role in the film and it might help her find firm footing in Kollywood.

    "Imaikkaa Nodigal is a content-driven script and had lot of scope for me to perform. I always wanted to do Tamil films and though it is little late, I am happy signing gratifying scripts," she added.

    Raashi Khanna

    Interestingly, Imaikkaa Nodigal also features actress Nayanthara in the lead. And, her intensity is one of the biggest highlights of the trailer. Praising the 'Lady Superstar', Raashi said that she is proud of whatever Nayanthara has accomplished so far.

    "I haven't met Nayanthara as we don't have combination shots and so there were no apprehensions. It is great for the film to have a star of her stature. It will be good mileage for the film. And it is very difficult for a woman to be called a Lady Superstar," said Raashi.

    As it so happens, Raashi was recently linked with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. And, not surprisingly, these rumours created a buzz amongst the fans. While talking about this, she said that the rumours were 'baseless'.

    "It's all nonsense. I know he is an Indian cricketer and that's it. I don't know him personally and haven't even met him. I don't know from where and how this baseless stuff originated," added the diva.

    We wish Raashi good luck for Imaikkaa Nodigal and hope that she makes a solid impact in Kollywood. On a related note, she also has Shaitan Ka Bachcha and Adanga Maru in her kitty.

    So, are you excited about Imaikkaa Nodigal? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 18:05 [IST]
