 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Begins Shooting For Karthik Subbaraj’s Movie In Darjeeling

The much anticipated Kaala has released worldwide on June 7, 2018, and is receiving fairly decent reviews from the audience. Although the opening buzz is atypical given the star's humongous fan base, the movie is expected to make a recovery at the box office soon. As the Kaala fever is yet to subside, Superstar Rajinikanth has already flown to Darjeeling via Siliguri, West Bengal for his next movie's shoot.

As the commencement of his political journey is imminent, the 67-year-old actor is sprinting energetically to wrap-up his portions in the movie. A preliminary photo shoot was conducted at the Sun Network office in Chennai recently, and the first schedule is expected to go on for a month in Darjeeling and some parts of Dehradun.

Rajini's daughter Soundarya took to Twitter to affirm the same. She tweeted, "Right now from Poes Garden our Thalaivar is off to start filming his next ..#MultipleRoles #One&OnlyThalaivar #KaalaFromJune7th (sic)."

After her Tweet raised curiosity regarding the multiple roles, she clarified by posting the following,"#MultipleRoles -- I meant in life not in the film..regarding the movie @karthiksubbaraj will talk when it's the right time! (sic)." It is important to note that no official word is out regarding the characters and story theme until now.

The Superstar took off to Darjeeling from Chennai on Wednesday(June 6) and is believed to take part in the shooting over there for a month. The makers have located a college in the lower Himalayan range and the first stage of filming is planned to be executed there.

It was confirmed recently that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a vital role in the movie. In his latest conversation on the radio channel Suryan FM, the actor divulged that he was committed to this project instantly without even listening to the script. "It is the trust and attachment to Karthik, that made me sign this movie," he said.

Sananth Reddy, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Mercury and Bobby Simha, who won a National Award for his role in Jigarthanda, have been confirmed for this project. Actress Megha Akash of Gautham Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota fame has been signed in to play Sananth's love interest in the movie, according to sources. Some reports hinted that actress Simran has been approached to play the lead heroine in the film. But the director had denied the same and told that they have not finalized anyone for the role till now.

Karthik Subbaraj opened up about joining hands with Rajinikanth for the first time in a tete-a-tete on Sun TV recently. He said, "Even though I have directed four films in my career so far, my fascination towards cinema grew mainly because of Rajini sir. Directing a movie with Rajini in the lead is perhaps one of the best happenings of my life."

He also added that the project is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year and assured that the movie will be a proper Superstar movie. This movie is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Anirudh has been roped in to compose the music. It is expected to be a 2019 Pongal release