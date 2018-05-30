 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Comments On Kaala Not Releasing In Karnataka

Rajinikanth's Kaala is arguably the biggest release of the year and has become the talk of the town, thanks to the Superstar's pan-India appeal. It is set to hit the screens on April 7, 2018. However, according to the latest reports, the film is unlikely to release in Karnataka because of Rajini's 'anti-Karnataka' remarks on the Cauvery issue. The film's Karnataka distributor recently told News 18 that he has 'voluntarily' decided against releasing Kaala in Karnataka.

"We held discussions with the film chamber. The chamber has asked all its members to not release the film in the state. We have voluntarily decided not to release the film considering the sentiments of the people in the state. From what we see, it doesn't look like this issue is going to be resolved before the movie releases," added the distributor.



Now, Rajinikanth has broken his silence on the matter. During an interaction with the media, 'Thalaiva' said he does not know why Kaala is being banned in Karnataka and added that the South India Film Chamber should look into the matter.



"I don't know the reason for that (film being banned)," he added.



This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen if Kaala is able to keep its date with the audience. The film has been directed by Pa Ranjith and features Rajini in the role of a gangster/don. Kaala also has Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in key roles. The lovely lady will be playing Rajini's on-screen love interest while the Bommalattam actor will be essaying the role of a ruthless politician. Judging by the trailer, Patekar has a meaty role in Kaala and might give Rajini a run for his money.



Interestingly, Ranjith and Rajinikanth's Kabali had fared well at the box office. As such, fans have high expectations from Kaala. Let us hope that things get sorted out and Kaala turns out to be a commercial success.