 »   »   »  Rajinikanth’s Dog In Kaala Is Worth A Mammoth Amount Of 2 Crores!

'Every dog has its day' is a conventional idiom, which outlines the supposition that everyone, at some point in their lives, will achieve success. And that day has come for Mani, an Indian pariah dog who will be seen as Superstar's pet in his movie Kaala.

Director Pa Ranjith had checked out nearly 30 dogs to act in the movie and settled for Mani in the end. Now that it has attained an exalted status, bidders are surging to fix a substantial sum as close to 2 Crores for Mani. Simon, an animal trainer based in Chennai, adopted Mani from the streets and recalls that the dog tried to bite him when he first encountered him by chance but turned out to be so friendly later on.

The affinity that Mani developed with the Superstar during the shoot has made Simon's job easier as a trainer. In a chat with a Tamil publication, Simon said that Mani will be seen with Rajinikanth in major portions of the movie and used to get into the jeep and sit right away on star's command. He also added that he had shown many dogs to Pa Ranjith in the due course but the film-maker was not satisfied with any of them as he was keen on selecting a fresh face that displayed nativity and that is when Mani came into notice.

Another interesting fact about Mani is that the loyalty and love it had for Superstar. After Rajini garnered its attraction with a pack of biscuits on the first day of their acquaintance, the dog became so close to him. He would be the first one to find out the star's entry into the set and used to wait by the door of the caravan for Rajini. Even the star did not impose any restrictions and got along with Mani comfortably.

Simon has revealed that ever since the poster was unveiled, people started to pose proposals for Mani but he is not interested in selling it to anyone despite some whopping compensations that are being offered. "Mani is like a family to me. When I wake up every day, the first thing that I see is his face. How can I even think of giving him away?" Simon told a Tamil publication recently.

After sharing the limelight with Superstar Rajinikanth on screen, the popularity of Mani has expanded and acted in three more films, as per the reports. Kaala has released worldwide today on June 7, 2018, and is expected to create box office records.