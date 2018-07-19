 »   »   »  Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Film: Nawazuddin Joins The Cast; Simran To Play The Female Lead

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is arguably one of the finest actors in Bollywood today and enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her flawless acting style. Now, he is all set to enter Kollywood and add a new dimension to his career. In an exciting development, Nawaz has been roped in to essay a key role in Superstar Rajinikanth's film with director Karthik Subbaraj. While confirming the news, Sun Pictures also revealed that noted actress Simran has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Rajini in the film.

Interestingly, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The Vikram Vedha actor will be playing the antagonist in this one. The film's first schedule was wrapped up recently and the second schedule is currently underway in Dehradun. It is expected to last 15 days.

Some time ago, while talking about the film, Karthik Subbaraj had revealed that the film does not have a political plot and would be completely different from Kabali and Kaala.

"I'm aware Rajini sir has been doing political films lately. But my film with him would have nothing to do with politics. It would be a light-hearted film," he had told a leading website.

Karthik is best known for directing successful films such as Jigarthanda and Pizza. His film with Rajinikanth is likely to go a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with.

On a related note, Rajinikanth was last seen in Kaala. The crime-drama was directed by Pa Ranjith and received rave reviews. In it, the veteran played the role of a gangster and gave strong proof of his abilities as an actor. At present, apart from the Karthik Subbaraj film, he also has 2.0 in his kitty. The sci-fi thriller is the 'spiritual successor' to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran and has been directed by Shankar. Also featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, it is slated to hit the screens on November 29,2018.