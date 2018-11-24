 »   »   »  Petta Worldwide Theatrical Rights Acquired By Kalaipuli S Thanu For A Huge Amount?

The legendary Rajinikanth is arguably one of the biggest names in the Tami film industry today. 'Thalaiva', as fans like to call him, enjoys a strong fan following courtesy his dashing personality and gripping on-screen antics. At present, he is gearing up for the release of 2.0. The sci-fi thriller is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and it has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons.

Once 2.0 hits the screens, Rajinikanth will turn his attention to Petta. The film is a Karthik Subbaraj directorial and it's slated to hit the screens during the season of Pongal. Petta features Rajini in a new avatar and it is touted to be a treat for the mass audience.

Now, here is the latest update about Petta. The buzz is that the film's worldwide theatrical rights have been acquired by Kalaipuli S Thanu for a huge amount.

Kalaipuli S Thanu and Rajini make a deadly team and they have previously collaborated for the 2016 gangster-drama Kabali. Kalaipuli S Thanu's association with Petta is bound to add a new dimension to the fim.

Petta features Trisha and Simran as the female leads and it is slated to clash at the box office with the Ajith starrer Viswasam. The film's supporting cast features names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi.

