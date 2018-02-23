 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Rajinikanth's Next Biggie Is A Karthik Subbaraj Directorial!

Rajinikanth's Next Is With Karthik Subbaraj

Well, it has been officially confirmed that Rajinikanth's next film after 2.0 and Kaala will be helmed by none other than young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj. This upcoming big project will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures and the official announcement of the film was made through official social media pages of Sun TV.

The Much Awaited Combo..!

A Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj movie has been in the wishlist of all the Tamil film audiences. In fact, it was one of the much awaited combos of Kollywood and when the superstar joins hands with one of the highly talented and innovative film-makers of Kollywood, we definitely can expect something more than special.

Rajinikanth About Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda..

Jigarthandaa, the second directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj did receive rave reviews upon its release and reports had surfaced that Rajinikanth too had enjoyed the film a lot. It was revealed that the during the shoot of Linga, Karthik Subbaraj went on to meet Rajinikanth in person and the superstar conveyed that he would have loved to do Sethu, the character played by Bobby Simha in Jigarthanda.

Karthik Subbaraj's Fifth Movie?

Meanwhile, Karthi Subbaraj's next big release is Mercury, which according to the film-maker is a silent thriller movie. The film will hit the theatres on April 13, 2018. This upcoming Rajinikanth movie is expected to be the fifth directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj. Further details regarding the film is awaited.