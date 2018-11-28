 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Overtake Vijay's Sarkar By Making Biggest Ever Release In This Region!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
-
2.0's release is just hours away and the movie which indeed is a big phenomena is all set to begin its rule in the theatres and box office. The much awaited movie of Rajinikanth will make a big release not only in Tamil Nadu but in the other parts of the country as well. 2.0 is indeed a global movie and its popularity in various regions suggest the same. In Kerala, 2.0's Tamil version (Both 3D & 2D) will be making a release. Now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the magnanimity of the release of the Rajinikanth starrer. Read on to know more about the same..
2.0's Release In Kerala
The Kerala distribution rights of 2.0 has been sold for a huge amount. Reportedly, the film will make a record relesase in Kerala. According to a Facebook post sent out by Forum Keralam, the film will be releasing in above 435 screens in Kerala. An official announcement regarding the number of screens is being awaited.
Biggest Ever Release In Kerala
At present, the record for the biggest ever release in the history of Kerala has been held by Sarkar, which released in 409 screens. By overtaking this huge number, 2.0 is all set to become the biggest ever release in Keral.
Biggest Release Of Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, which hit the theatres in the year 2016, did get a big release in Kerala. The movie directed by Pa Ranjith is the prevous biggest release of Rajinikanth in Kerala. The film had released in 306 screens in Kerala.
The Advance Booking
The advance booking for 2.0 shows were opened a few days ago in many of the centres across Kerala. The film is also getting early morning shows in many of the centres in Kerala.