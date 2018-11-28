 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Overtake Vijay's Sarkar By Making Biggest Ever Release In This Region!

2.0's Release In Kerala

The Kerala distribution rights of 2.0 has been sold for a huge amount. Reportedly, the film will make a record relesase in Kerala. According to a Facebook post sent out by Forum Keralam, the film will be releasing in above 435 screens in Kerala. An official announcement regarding the number of screens is being awaited.

Biggest Ever Release In Kerala

At present, the record for the biggest ever release in the history of Kerala has been held by Sarkar, which released in 409 screens. By overtaking this huge number, 2.0 is all set to become the biggest ever release in Keral.

Biggest Release Of Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, which hit the theatres in the year 2016, did get a big release in Kerala. The movie directed by Pa Ranjith is the prevous biggest release of Rajinikanth in Kerala. The film had released in 306 screens in Kerala.

The Advance Booking

The advance booking for 2.0 shows were opened a few days ago in many of the centres across Kerala. The film is also getting early morning shows in many of the centres in Kerala.