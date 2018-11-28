English
 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Overtake Vijay's Sarkar By Making Biggest Ever Release In This Region!

Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Overtake Vijay's Sarkar By Making Biggest Ever Release In This Region!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2.0's release is just hours away and the movie which indeed is a big phenomena is all set to begin its rule in the theatres and box office. The much awaited movie of Rajinikanth will make a big release not only in Tamil Nadu but in the other parts of the country as well. 2.0 is indeed a global movie and its popularity in various regions suggest the same. In Kerala, 2.0's Tamil version (Both 3D & 2D) will be making a release. Now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the magnanimity of the release of the Rajinikanth starrer. Read on to know more about the same..

    2.0's Release In Kerala

    The Kerala distribution rights of 2.0 has been sold for a huge amount. Reportedly, the film will make a record relesase in Kerala. According to a Facebook post sent out by Forum Keralam, the film will be releasing in above 435 screens in Kerala. An official announcement regarding the number of screens is being awaited.

    Biggest Ever Release In Kerala

    At present, the record for the biggest ever release in the history of Kerala has been held by Sarkar, which released in 409 screens. By overtaking this huge number, 2.0 is all set to become the biggest ever release in Keral.

    Biggest Release Of Rajinikanth

    Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, which hit the theatres in the year 2016, did get a big release in Kerala. The movie directed by Pa Ranjith is the prevous biggest release of Rajinikanth in Kerala. The film had released in 306 screens in Kerala.

    The Advance Booking

    The advance booking for 2.0 shows were opened a few days ago in many of the centres across Kerala. The film is also getting early morning shows in many of the centres in Kerala.

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth vijay sarkar
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue