 Rajinikanth's 2.0 Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Not Sold? Lyca Productions To Release Film Directly?

Rajinikanth's 2.0 Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Not Sold? Lyca Productions To Release Film Directly?

By Lekhaka
    Rajinikanth's much-awaited movie with Shankar, 2.0, is gearing up to take over the theatres across the globe from the next week. The hype surrounding the film is beyond words and the movie, touted as the costliest Indian movie is pitted to shatter all the existing box office records in Indian cinema. As the film is nearing its big release, reports have surfaced regarding the pre-release business of the film as well.

    Rajinikanths 2.0 Tamil Nadu Theatrical Rights Not Sold? Lyca Productions To Release Film Directly?

    According to a recent report by YouTube Channel Valai Pechu, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of 2.0 have not yet been sold and Lyca Productions is planning to release the film directly to the theatres. The report has also mentioned some possible reasons for the same.

    The Sarkar Factor

    Sarkar had made a big release during the Diwali season and is still continuing its run in the theatres. According to the report, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for the movie were sold for a huge price but the movie didn't do the expected business. The report suggests that this might have pulled the distributors from bagging 2.0 for a big price.

    The Time Of Release?

    2.0 is coming out in the theatres next week. The film is not making a festival or holiday release. The report adds that many consider that this is not the good time for the release of this big movie and distributors feel that it won't be profitable for them if they bag the movie for a hefty price.

    A 3D Movie

    2.0 has been shot entirely in 3D and all those who have watched the trailer would rightly understand that 3D is one of the major USPs of the film. The report says that there are only barely 250 screens in Tamil Nadu that support proper 3D screening. But the fact that the film needs to be screened in above 750 screens to fetch profit has seemingly stopped the distributors from fetching the movie for a big price.

    A Big Phenomenon

    However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the TN rights of the movie so far. Nevertheless, 2.0 is expected to be a big phenomenon and one such film that would set the benchmarks even higher. Let us hope that 2.0 will go on to become a big hit at the box office.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
