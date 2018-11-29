 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Introduction Scene In 2.0 Paused In A Theatre For An Interesting Reason!

Rajinikanth fans are indeed having a spectacular time with their favoutrites star's movie having graced the big screens today (November 29, 2018). The much awaited movie 2.0 is off to a grand start with the film getting early morning shows as well. Well, the release of Rajinikanth movies are like a celebration for his fans and followers and the case isn't any diifferent with 2.0. An interesting incident that happened in one of the theatres is indeed an example of that fact.

Social media is flooded with reports regarding 2.0. According to a few tweets that have been doing the rounds, Rajinikanth's introduction scene from 2.0 was paused for close to 2-3 minutes in one of the theatres playing the movie. Going by the tweets, the sequence was paused for the fans to celebrate the arrival of their favourite superstar, in style.

The early morning shows for the film witnessed huge occupancy rates, not just in Tamil Nadu but in the other parts of the country as well. This rightly shows the incomparable popularity of India's biggest superstar name.

Rajinikanth appears as Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot in this highly awaited venture, which has been packaged by maverick film-maker Shankar. The talks surrounding the movie are extremely positive and Rajinikanth has been receiving a lot of praises for his portrayal of the lead characters.

