 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Kaala Faces Another Hurdle Before Release?

Posted By:
    Rajinikanth's Kaala, the much awaited film of the superstar, is all set to be the movie of the month, with the film set to hit the big screens on July 07, 2018. The film is eyeing a big release and needless to say, the hype surrounding the film is huge. But, before the big release of Kaala, a controversy has courted the film.

    According to certain reports that have been doing the rounds, a journalist based in Mumbai has gone on to claim that the film based on the life of his late father Thiruviam Nadar's life and he has blamed Rajinikanth for showing the character in a bad light so as to please the rich section of the society.

    At the same time, he has also sought for a written apology from Rajinikanth, in the absence of which he would file a defamation case against him in the court. He has given a time frame of 36 hours for the same. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth or the makers of the film haven't responded to the allegations yet.

    Kaala has been produced by actor Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar films. According to the reports, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Dharavi and the film features Rajinikanth in the role of a character named Kaala Karikalan.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
