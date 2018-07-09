 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Kaala A FLOP? Dhanush Issues A Statement On The Film's Box Office Collections

Related Articles
Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018 much to the delight of his die-hard fans. A crime-drama, it featured him in the role of a don and revolved around how some communities consider their land to be an integral part of their identity. Directed by film-maker Pa Ranjith, it had strong political undertones and a strong narrative. Prior to its release, producer Dhanush had said that it was a film 'for the people and about the people'. While Kaala managed to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs, it did not open on a good note at the box office. In fact, some reports even claimed that it was the lowest opener of Rajinikanth's illustrious career.
Now, Dhanush has reacted to these reports and issued an official statement regarding Kaala's box office collections.
Dhanush's Statement
Commenting on Kaala's box office performance, Dhanush said the film is a profitable venture for his production house and added that he is grateful to the Superstar for being a part of the film.
"We would like to dispel rumours run in few articles on #Kaala. Contrary to it, #Kaala is a successful and profitable project for Wunderbar Films and we thank Superstar for the opportunity given to us. We also thank the audience for the positive response given to the film," read the statement.
Kaala Ruled The Chennai BO
Despite Rajinikanth's controversial remarks about the Tuticorin incident, Kaala opened on a good note at Chennai box office and collected Rs 1.76 Crore on day 1. In doing so, it outperformed Mersal and became the undisputed king of the Chennai box office.
It Underperformed Elsewhere
While Kaala fared well in Chennai, it failed to leave an impact in most of the other markets. It turned out to be a damp squib in the Hindi-speaking states with the dubbed version collecting less than Rs 6 Crore over the extended opening weekend. Similarly, its collections were quite low in the Telugu states. According to some trade reports, its final distributor share was merely Rs 7 Crore.
To Conclude...
Dhanush's statement indicates that Kaala has recovered its costs and is in the green. If this is indeed the case, then we are happy for Rajinikanth and hope his next release too does well at the box office.
