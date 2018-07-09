 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Kaala A FLOP? Dhanush Issues A Statement On The Film's Box Office Collections

Dhanush's Statement

Commenting on Kaala's box office performance, Dhanush said the film is a profitable venture for his production house and added that he is grateful to the Superstar for being a part of the film.

"We would like to dispel rumours run in few articles on #Kaala. Contrary to it, #Kaala is a successful and profitable project for Wunderbar Films and we thank Superstar for the opportunity given to us. We also thank the audience for the positive response given to the film," read the statement.

Kaala Ruled The Chennai BO

Despite Rajinikanth's controversial remarks about the Tuticorin incident, Kaala opened on a good note at Chennai box office and collected Rs 1.76 Crore on day 1. In doing so, it outperformed Mersal and became the undisputed king of the Chennai box office.

It Underperformed Elsewhere

While Kaala fared well in Chennai, it failed to leave an impact in most of the other markets. It turned out to be a damp squib in the Hindi-speaking states with the dubbed version collecting less than Rs 6 Crore over the extended opening weekend. Similarly, its collections were quite low in the Telugu states. According to some trade reports, its final distributor share was merely Rs 7 Crore.

To Conclude...

Dhanush's statement indicates that Kaala has recovered its costs and is in the green. If this is indeed the case, then we are happy for Rajinikanth and hope his next release too does well at the box office.