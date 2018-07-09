English
 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Kaala A FLOP? Dhanush Issues A Statement On The Film's Box Office Collections

Rajinikanth's Kaala A FLOP? Dhanush Issues A Statement On The Film's Box Office Collections

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tamil star Rajinikanth's Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018 much to the delight of his die-hard fans. A crime-drama, it featured him in the role of a don and revolved around how some communities consider their land to be an integral part of their identity. Directed by film-maker Pa Ranjith, it had strong political undertones and a strong narrative. Prior to its release, producer Dhanush had said that it was a film 'for the people and about the people'. While Kaala managed to create a buzz amongst the movie buffs, it did not open on a good note at the box office. In fact, some reports even claimed that it was the lowest opener of Rajinikanth's illustrious career.

    Now, Dhanush has reacted to these reports and issued an official statement regarding Kaala's box office collections.

    Dhanush's Statement

    Commenting on Kaala's box office performance, Dhanush said the film is a profitable venture for his production house and added that he is grateful to the Superstar for being a part of the film.

    "We would like to dispel rumours run in few articles on #Kaala. Contrary to it, #Kaala is a successful and profitable project for Wunderbar Films and we thank Superstar for the opportunity given to us. We also thank the audience for the positive response given to the film," read the statement.

    Kaala Ruled The Chennai BO

    Despite Rajinikanth's controversial remarks about the Tuticorin incident, Kaala opened on a good note at Chennai box office and collected Rs 1.76 Crore on day 1. In doing so, it outperformed Mersal and became the undisputed king of the Chennai box office.

    It Underperformed Elsewhere

    While Kaala fared well in Chennai, it failed to leave an impact in most of the other markets. It turned out to be a damp squib in the Hindi-speaking states with the dubbed version collecting less than Rs 6 Crore over the extended opening weekend. Similarly, its collections were quite low in the Telugu states. According to some trade reports, its final distributor share was merely Rs 7 Crore.

    To Conclude...

    Dhanush's statement indicates that Kaala has recovered its costs and is in the green. If this is indeed the case, then we are happy for Rajinikanth and hope his next release too does well at the box office.

    Read more about: kaala dhanush rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue