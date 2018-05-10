 »   »   » Rajinikanth’s Kaala: Highlights Of The Audio Launch

Superstar Rajinikanth

Padmavibhushan Rajinikanth received a standing ovation from the entire audience and even the anchor, Divyadarshini was extremely ecstatic over the Style Mannan's presence. He opened his speech with his trademark style by inviting the dignitaries, media and fans to the function. He opined that the event did not seem like an audio launch but instead was more like a movie's success meet.



Thalaivar voiced his justification for not involving in cinema related celebrations in the last decade due to various reasons. He shared that Enthiran despite being a colossal blockbuster, did not have a success meet due to his ill health. The subsequent flick, Kochadaiyaan was made on persistence of certain well-wishers and he had indeed realized the outcome of the movie, half-way through its making. He opened up that it is wise to be friends with brainy people and not with extra intellectual folks.



Lingaa, despite being treated with a fantastic storyline did not work well at the box office. He said that one should never be extremely good, both in cinema and real life. Superstar also felt that it was high time for him to play his age and not romance heroines half his age.



Kabali despite being a commercial success did not really excite the actor as it was more at the story level and was seen as a Pa. Ranjith movie. He also shared that he was keen with Ranjith that Kabali was driven by Ranjith's thoughts while Kaala would be driven from his perspective as his fans crave for commercial elements.



He brought in a lot of political hints in his speech laterally but assured that Kaala has certain political points in the movie while it is not a direct political flick.



Rajini joked that after back-to-back flops with Kochadaiyaan and Lingaa, industry insiders and critics wrote him off that the gold doesn't glitter anymore. He sniggered sarcastically stating that this prediction has been in news for the past 40 years and the group is unaware that the actor is backed by the support of fans and god.







Pa. Ranjith

Thoughtful and intense film-maker thanked Superstar for infusing confidence in him despite their last collaboration received mixed reviews from audience. Ranjith was keen to bring in social concerns in Kaala though the template would be made with commercial elements. He also appreciated Dhanush for being a director's producer and facilitating all requests made by the directorial team.



The Madras director had prepared a huge list to thank a bunch of technicians and cast associated with the movie.







Dhanush

Actor turned producer, Dhanush, thanked Superstar fans for coming in massive numbers to the event. Sharing an anecdote, Dhanush shared that Selva was the real inspiration for the inception of the production house, Wunderbar Films. He thanked his parents for his life followed by thanks to Nana Patekar, cinema technicians and Lyca Productions.



Dhanush assured that he would not heap praises on Superstar as the latter is devoid of appreciation but instead, shared his lessons learnt from the legendary actor. He said that Rajinikanth is very principled and worships his work.



The actor went gaga over his patience and response format as he said that there has been a new trend in cinema where a bunch of people attack one star who is at his pinnacle. This statement invoked a huge round of reception amongst audience and Superstar fans for over a minute.



Dhanush mixed both cinema and political life of Rajinikanth and dropped hints about Rajini's second innings.



He was proud to share that Kaala has not been produced by an actor called Dhanush but instead by Venkatesh Prabhu, a fan.







Santhosh Narayanan

The happening music director, Santhosh Narayanan, performed live on stage and was backed by legendary music director, Shankar Mahadevan. He thanked all the technicians involved in the flick and during the live rendition. He revealed that performing in YMCA grounds was his lifetime dream and that was realized by Dhanush. He thanked the young producer for giving due credit and importance to the entire set of musicians. Santhosh Narayanan also stressed that Pa. Ranjith is a person of equality and is one of the important human beings for the society.



Eswari Rao

Playing Rajinikanth's wife in the movie, Eswari Rao was seen tensed and also excited at the same time. Thanked Rajinikanth, director Ranjith and producer Dhanush.



Mani





Writer and mimicry artist Mani, was very happy to be seen as an actor than his prime strong point, as a writer. He conveyed to fans that he should have actually been there amidst them as a Superstar's fan but was on stage speaking about the movie. Mani thanked Pa. Ranjith for chiseling out such a great script and characterization.



Murali G - Cinematographer

The cinematographer of the most expected flick expressed his jubilation of sharing the same stage alongside Rajinikanth. He opined that Ranjith has a formidable team and was elated to be part of this flick.



Ramalingam- Art Director

Claiming to be a fanatic of Superstar, the art director of Kaala said that he was a fan of the legendary actor from the age of 3 and grew up to become the head of a certain group. He owed the entire positive growth to Rajinikanth as it was the latter's personality and movies which influenced to propel him to the vertical level.

