 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Kaala: Huma Qureshi's Character Poster Is Out!

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala is gearing up for a big release on June 07, 2018. The highly anticipated film also marks the Kollywood debut of Huma Qureshi, who will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film.

Now, Huma Qureshi's character poster from the film has been released. As reported earlier, the actress will be seen essaying a character named Zareena in the movie. The actress herself took to her Twitter account to release the poster of the movie.



Her Twitter message in connection with the release of the poster is read as " The only joy we get as actors is to play living breathing characters .. so blessed to have had the opportunity to play #Zareena Thank you @beemji for this and the one&only @rajinikanth 🙏🙏#Kaala coming to theatre near you June 7th #KaalaInHindi @wunderbarfilms @LycaProductions" - (sic)



It seems like Huma Qureshi has got to play a powerful role in the movie and the talented actress is expected to come up with an equally powerful performance. Earlier, reports had surfaced that the actress will be seen playing the love interest of Rajinikanth in the movie.



Kaala has been scripted & directed by Pa Ranjith and reportedly, the story of the film is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. The film is expected to make a grand release acroos the globe. The different language versions of the film is also expected to release on the same day.