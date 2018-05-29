 »   »   »  Rajinikanth’s Kaala: The Possible Hurdles The Movie Could Face!

Troubles, hurdles, agitations and issues are not new to Superstar Rajinikanth. Things will take its best form when his movies hit theatres and at times, that is when the local and national issues strike the mind of few people. With just 10 days to go for the release of the much anticipated gangster flick, Kaala, here are 3 major hiccups which the team of Kaala could face.

Unfavourable Situation In Tamil Nadu



With the Sterlite protest turning ugly with each passing day and the political responses too, not being favourable, few on social media question whether an entertainment package like Kaala is really a need of the hour. Though the point can be disputed in various angles, none can deny the fact that there could be some level of protests, criticism and debates upon the movie's release.



Now that the Thalaiva is into politics, opposition to his professional move could be very well anticipated and the trend has already started in social media.



Doubtful Release In Karnataka



Karnataka is Rajinikanth's fort as he commands a legion of fan following in his 'past home'. Not just the Tamilians in the State, but the local people too throng to theatres to catch a glimpse of the Superstar. However, with the ongoing controversy of the setting up of Cauvery Management Board, the two States have been at logger heads and Rajini's insistence in favour of Tamil Nadu has irked Kannada fringe groups and film chamber association.



All outfits combined together have called for a ban of Kaala in the State which has been supported by the head of the film chamber, Sa Ra Govindu. Govind is an actor, producer, distributor and a close friend of Superstar who has stated that the State comes first for him leaving behind cinema and friendship.



Kaala To Clash With A Monster



Kaala will not be a solo release on June 7, 2018 but instead, the Mumbai don will be locking horns with the monster, Jurassic Park. This might not be big threat to the undisputed star of Indian cinema as the domestic circuit would be well under his control. It would be the overseas market where a certain number of screens and a marginal to decent share of revenue which could go inside the belly of dinosaur.



Kaala deals with a do-gooder protagonist who works for his people and fight against injustice, oppression and biased society. Featuring some popular names such as Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Samuthirakani, Sayaji Shinde, Ravi Kale etc., one can expect a terrific screen output and an interesting tug of war w.r.t performances from the leading actors.



Will Kaala be able to emerge victorious amidst all these odds? We will get the clear picture on June 7.