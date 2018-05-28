English
 »   »   »  Rajinikanth’s Kaala: The Trailer Filled With Style & Substance Is Here!

Rajinikanth’s Kaala: The Trailer Filled With Style & Substance Is Here!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    The hype surrounding Kaala is nothing less than phenomenal and the much awaited film of the Superstar is gearing up to hit the theatres on June 07, 2018. Earlier, the makers of Kaala had come up with a teaser of the movie and now, the team has come up with yet another big gift, in the form of the trailer of Kaala.

    Rajinikanth’s Kaala: The Trailer Filled With Style & Substance Is Here!

    The official trailer of Kaala has hit the online circuits a few minutes back. Dhanush, who is the producer of the movie, has shared the trailer of Kaala on his official Facebook page.


    The 1 minute 24 seconds long trailer of Kaala is indeed a promising one and it assures that the film will be a good mix of style and substance. As usual, Thalaivar Rajinikanth is in top form and some of the sequences from the trailer indicate the same. Importantly, it seems like each and every character of the film holds due importance in the movie.

    Well, the trailer is sure to break some big records. The teaser has already fetched as many as 26 Million views on Facebook and now it has to be seen whether the trailer will go on to cross that record as well.

    Kaala, has been directed by Pa Ranjith and it is the director's second film with superstar Rajinikanth after Kabali.

    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 19:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue