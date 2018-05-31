 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Latest Selfie With A Die-hard Fan Is Going Viral For A Sweet Reason

Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most respected man in Tamil cinema today. The Superstar is literally worshipped by fans all across the globe. Often regarded as the epitome of simplicity, 'Thalaiva' is adored thanks to his humble nature and charismatic on-screen image.

Now, he is in the limelight for a heart-warming reason. As it so happens, a fan recently followed his car while he was on his way to the airport. As luck would have it, Rajini noticed his die-hard fan and asked for the car to be stopped. Thereafter, he not only spoke to him but also posed for a super selfie with the guy. Needless to say, the fan was thrilled to have finally met his idol and shared the photo on the social media. We are sure, this incident will make the 'Thalaiva Army' love him even more.

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Rajinikanth. He is currently gearing up for the release of Kaala which hits the theatres on April 7, 2018. The film is a gangster-drama and features the 67-year-old in the role of a gangster/don who fights for the rights of his people. Its trailer was released a few days ago and it became the toast of K-town in no time. The trailer indicates that Kaala's plot will have strong political undertones and touch upon a few sensitive issues.

The film has been directed by Pa Ranjith and is his second film with Rajini. Produced by actor Dhanush, Kaala also features Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in the lead. Patekar plays the role of a politician while the White star essays the role of Rajini's ex-lover.

Besides Kaala, Rajini also has 2.0 and a film with Karthik Subbaraj in his kitty. 2.0 is a Shankar directorial and also has Akshay Kumar in the lead. A sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran, it has been shot on a huge budget and is likely to release this year. As far as the Karthik Subbaraj film is concerned, it is likely to feature Rajini in a new avatar.

So, did you like this awesome selfie of Rajinikanth with a fan? Are you looking forward to Kaala? Tell us in the space below.