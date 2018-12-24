 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Petta Gets U/A Certificate; Here Are the Censor Cuts

The much-loved Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most decorated name in the Tamil film industry today. A legend in the truest sense, he is considered to be a humble person and a terrific actor. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Petta. The film has already created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and it is slated to get a good release. Now, here is some good news for the 'Thalaiva Army'.

In an exciting development, Petta has completed the censor formalities and been passed with a 'U/A' certificate. The makers were asked to make a few cuts in order to get the said rating. A few 'offensive' words have been muted keeping in mind 'decency'. Similarly, a visual of a gun has been shortened a bit while one featuring a bloodstain has been darkened.

The censor details have also confirmed that the film is nearly 2 hours 52 minutes long.

In case you did not know, Petta is touted to be a commercial drama and it has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The buzz is that the Hindu-Muslim bond is going to be an important aspect of Petta. Besides Rajini, Petta also has Simran and Trisha in the lead. The supporting cast features names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi.

Petta will release during the festive season of Pongal.

