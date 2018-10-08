 »   »   »  Rajinikanth's Petta Leaked Videos & Stills: The Director Comes Out With An Important Statement!

Rajinikanth's Petta is rightly one of the much-awaited upcoming Tamil movies, and the fans and followers have already gone crazy over this big movie, which is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Rajinikanth, Petta also features other popular actors in important roles and is a big budget venture. Meanwhile, the shoot of the film is progressing in UP and, at the same time, a few location stills as well as videos were leaked from the sets of the movie.

These leaks did come out in the online circuits and it went viral in no time. It seems like the director Karthik Subbaraj is indeed unhappy with the same. The young film-maker took to his Twitter account to send out an important statement on the behalf of the team requesting all to not circulate such stills and videos. The film-maker's tweet regarding the same read as,

"Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support. 🙏

Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news... Completely Unethical.." (sic)

It was most recently that the team had come up with a brand new poster of the movie, which featured Rajinikanth in a new avatar, quite different from that of his looks from the first poster. Let us wait for more official updates from the team regarding the movie.