English
Petta's Teaser & Single Track To Come Out On This Special Day?

By
    The audieneces are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, which will release on November 29, 2018. At the same time, another big film is also in the pipeline, which would come out in the month of January 2019. Yes, we are talking about the much awaited film Petta, which comes from the big combo of Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj combo.

    Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been completed and the makers of the film are planning to release the film during the upcoming Pongal season. After the three posters that rocked the social media, now the wait is on for the teaser of the movie.

    According to a report by Galatta.com, the sources close to them have mentioned that the much awaited teaser of Petta might be hitting the online circuits on December 12, which is Rajinikanth's birthday as well. At the same time, the report also suggests that the first single of the movie might also be released on the big day. The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander. At the same time, an official confirmation regarding the release date of the teaser as well as the first song is being awaited.

    Apart from Rajinikanth, Petta features a long list of other actors as well. Vijay Sethupathi, Simran, Trisha, Bobby Simha, Nawazuddin Siddique, Sasikumar etc., are also a part of the star cast.

    Read more about: rajinikanth petta
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 18:52 [IST]
