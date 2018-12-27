 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Starrer Petta’s Trailer To Release Tomorrow At 11 AM!

The craze that the first official teaser of Petta had created is known to one and all. Ever since the arrival of the first teaser, the audiences have been eager to witness the first official trailer of Petta as well.Various speculations were doing the rounds regarding the arrival of the trailer. Now, the wait for the same has now come to an end as an official announcement regarding the release date of Petta trailer has been made.

It has been confirmed that Rajinikanth starrer Petta's trailer will be hitting th online circuits tomorrow (December 28, 2018). The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the official Facebook page of SUN TV. Reportedly, Petta trailer will release through SUN TV YouTube Channel at 11 AM tomorrow.

The first teaser of Petta was released on the big occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday (December 12). Petta teaser had opened to a grand reception in the online circuits and did set some big record in terms of view counts. Petta trailer is expected to break those records as well in the online circuits.

Petta has been directed by young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj. The movie has been slated as a Pongal release and will be gracing the big screens in the first half of 2018.