 »   »   »  Rajinikanth To Team Up With AR Murugadoss For An Upcoming Movie?

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala is running to packed houses in the theatres with the fans of the superstar overjoyed to see their favourite actor back on screen after a gap of 2 years. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has some big projects in the pipeline and his next release is expected to be 2.0, directed by hit film-maker Sankar. The film is one of the most awaited Indian films.

At the same time, there certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding another big project of Rajinikanth. Speculations have been doing the rounds that Rajinikanth might team up with popular film-maker AR Murugadoss for an upcoming venture. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth will do this film after the completion of his film with Karthik Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has joined the shoot of his film with Karthik Subbaraj. The shoot of the film had commenced in Dehradun recently. Popular actor Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen essaying an important role in this upcoming Rajinikanth starrer. The yet-to-be-titled is produced under the banner Sun Pictures

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss's next film is with Vijay, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 62. The shoot of the film is currently progressing and it features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. This is Vijay's third film with AR Murugadoss, after Thuppakki and Kaththi.