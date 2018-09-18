English
 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Unhappy With 2.0 Storyline? Is Akshay Kumar The Real Hero Of The Film?

Rajinikanth Unhappy With 2.0 Storyline? Is Akshay Kumar The Real Hero Of The Film?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The iconic Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular star in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalaiva', the veteran enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charismatic screen presence, humble nature, dashing personality and remarkable versatility as a performer. Over the years, the Superstar has starred in some of Kollywood's biggest films and this has established him as an integral part of the industry. At present, he is gearing up for the release of his next big film 2.0. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans and is likely to open on a solid note. Now, here is some shocking news for all you Rajinikanth fans out there.

    Is Rajinikanth Unhappy About The Plot?

    According to the latest reports and a few inside sources, Rajinikanth is not happy with the storyline of 2.0 and feels that it makes his character look like the bad guy. Moreover, the buzz is that the film projects Akshay Kumar's character as the 'real hero' and this too might be a reason for this situation.

    Is This The Plot Of 2.0?

    According to sources, 2.0 revolves around birds disappearing from the face of the earth because of mobile radiation. In it, Akshay plays the role of a 'bird-like creature' who punishes humans for harming his kind. Rajinikanth as Chitti opposes Akki and locks horns with him

    A Big Problem

    If this is indeed the plot then Akshay Kumar's character is going to come across as sympathetic and might end up becoming the real highlight of 2.0. On the other hand, Chitti might end up coming across as someone who is trying to suppress a saviour/crusader. And, this could make it difficult for the fans to get behind the character.

    Is Akshay The Reason For This?

    Interestingly, some time ago, a leading daily had reported that the character of Dr Richard was rewritten once Akshay agreed to do 2.0. The makers had apparently gone out of their way to ensure that all traces of negativity were removed from the character.

    A Source Had Said

    "Akshay is not a villain in 2.0. The costume and prosthetics suggest he plays a ferocious character. And he does! But Akshay's Dr Richard is fighting for the right causes. He struggles against forces that have plundered and devastated the earth."

    To Conclude...

    Regardless of whether this speculation is true or not, the fact remains that 2.0 is one of the most ambitious films in the recent years. Its teaser was released on September 13, 2018 and it became a craze in no time. 2.0 has been shot in 3D and is likely to be a visual experience for the fans. If things go as planned, 2.0 will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.

    Read: 2.0 Teaser Smashes Records All Over; The Audience Can't Wait For The Trailer & Movie Release

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth akshay kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue