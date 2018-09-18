 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Unhappy With 2.0 Storyline? Is Akshay Kumar The Real Hero Of The Film?

Is Rajinikanth Unhappy About The Plot?

According to the latest reports and a few inside sources, Rajinikanth is not happy with the storyline of 2.0 and feels that it makes his character look like the bad guy. Moreover, the buzz is that the film projects Akshay Kumar's character as the 'real hero' and this too might be a reason for this situation.

Is This The Plot Of 2.0?

According to sources, 2.0 revolves around birds disappearing from the face of the earth because of mobile radiation. In it, Akshay plays the role of a 'bird-like creature' who punishes humans for harming his kind. Rajinikanth as Chitti opposes Akki and locks horns with him

A Big Problem

If this is indeed the plot then Akshay Kumar's character is going to come across as sympathetic and might end up becoming the real highlight of 2.0. On the other hand, Chitti might end up coming across as someone who is trying to suppress a saviour/crusader. And, this could make it difficult for the fans to get behind the character.

Is Akshay The Reason For This?

Interestingly, some time ago, a leading daily had reported that the character of Dr Richard was rewritten once Akshay agreed to do 2.0. The makers had apparently gone out of their way to ensure that all traces of negativity were removed from the character.

A Source Had Said

"Akshay is not a villain in 2.0. The costume and prosthetics suggest he plays a ferocious character. And he does! But Akshay's Dr Richard is fighting for the right causes. He struggles against forces that have plundered and devastated the earth."

To Conclude...

Regardless of whether this speculation is true or not, the fact remains that 2.0 is one of the most ambitious films in the recent years. Its teaser was released on September 13, 2018 and it became a craze in no time. 2.0 has been shot in 3D and is likely to be a visual experience for the fans. If things go as planned, 2.0 will hit the screens on November 29, 2018.