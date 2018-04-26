 »   »   » Rajinikanth & Vijay Sethupathi To Share The Screen Space For The First Time!

Rajinikanth's upcoming film with young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj, has found a place in the most awaited list of all Tamil movie lovers. Ever since the announcement regarding the film was made, there were lot of speculations doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi might be a part of this Rajinikanth starrer.

Well, the audiences were so eager to watch the Superstar and the Makkal Selvan together in a film and here is a big news for all of them. It has been confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will be doing an important role in Rajinlkanth's next film with Karthik Subbaraj.

The official announcement regarding the same has been made through the Twitter account of Sun Pictures. They have send out a tweet confirming that Vijay Sethupathi will be acting in Rajinikanth's next film with Sun Pictures. Take a look at the Twitter post regarding the same..

We are happy to announce that for the first time, Vijay Sethupathi will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures. #VijaySethupathiWithSuperstar pic.twitter.com/RZnt6ClGjm — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) April 26, 2018

Well, nothing much has been revealed about Vijay Sethupathi's role in the movie. Speculations are doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi might be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie although no confiramtion has been made.

Well, Vijay Sethupathi has been a prominent presence in Karthik Subbaraj movies. Pizza, the debut directorial venture of Karthik Subbaraj had featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Later, he played a cameo in Jigarthanda. Vijay Sethupathi also played a crucial role in Karthik Subbaraj's the much acclaimed film Iraivi as well.