 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Was Gautham Menon’s Choice For This Big Movie?

Rajinikanth Was Approached For Dhruva Natchathiram

According to the reports that are doing the rounds, in a recent interview, Gautham Menon revealed that he had earlier narrated the idea of Dhruva Natchathiram to none other than superstar Rajinikanth, and the he was rather interested in the same.

To Be Produced By Kalaipuli S Thanu...

The reports also suggest that the project was supposed to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and both of them had met Rajinikanth to narrate the story. Reportedly, the film-maker has also added that he got to know that Rajinikanth decided to not to go forward with the project since certain people from the industry had advised him to not to work with Gautham Menon.

Dhruva Natchathiram

Gautham Menon finally roped in Chiyaan Vikram for this much awaited project. The team began the shoot of the film in early 2017 and it progressed in various schedules. According to the reports, a few more days of shoot is left for the film. Most recently, the trailer of the film was released and it had opened to a grand reception.

Rajinikanth – Gautham Menon Movie

Rajinikanth and Gautham Menon will definitely form a lethal combination. Well, let us hope that one such film definitely happens. If such a project happens, it would definitely be a classy and stylish film, which will be worth waiting for.