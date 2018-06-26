 »   »   »  Rajinikanth Was Gautham Menon’s Choice For This Big Movie?

Related Articles
- Peter Hein Roped In For Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Flick
- Post The Kaala Debacle, The Makers Of Rajinikanth's 2.0 Are In A Fix And Here Are The Details
- Kaala Box Office: Is The Rajinikanth Starrer A Hit Or A Flop?
- Kaala Box Office Collections: The Film Crosses Another Milestone!
- Rajinikanth To Team Up With AR Murugadoss For An Upcoming Movie?
- Kaala Box Office Collection Report: Registers a Strong Opening In Malaysia!
- Kaala Box Office Update: The Rajinikanth Starrer Becomes Third Highest Grossing Tamil Film In The US
- Kaala Box Office Collection: What Was The Day 1 Collections Of The Movie In Kerala?
- Actress Easwari Rao Initially Thought She Would Play Rajinikanth's Mother In Kaala
- Kaala Actress Easwari Rao Has Acted In A Malayalam Film As Well!
- Kaala Worldwide Box Office Update: Rajinikanth's Film Fails To Live Up To Expectations
- Kaala Day 4 Collections: Rajinikanth's Film Has An Awesome Weekend At The Chennai BO
Recently, we saw Rajinikanth teaming up with popular film-maker Pa Ranjith for two back-to-back movies, in the form of Kabali and Kaala. Next, the superstar is teaming up with none other than talented young film-maker Karthik Subbaraj, which is rightly one among the highly awaited ventures. Now, if reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth was supposed to team up with another talented film-maker of Kollywood for a real big venture, which unfortunately didn't take off with the superstar. Yes, we are talking about maverick film-maker Gautham Menon and the film in consideration is Dhruva Natchathiram, which now features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. Keep scrolling down to know more.
Rajinikanth Was Approached For Dhruva Natchathiram
According to the reports that are doing the rounds, in a recent interview, Gautham Menon revealed that he had earlier narrated the idea of Dhruva Natchathiram to none other than superstar Rajinikanth, and the he was rather interested in the same.
To Be Produced By Kalaipuli S Thanu...
The reports also suggest that the project was supposed to be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and both of them had met Rajinikanth to narrate the story. Reportedly, the film-maker has also added that he got to know that Rajinikanth decided to not to go forward with the project since certain people from the industry had advised him to not to work with Gautham Menon.
Dhruva Natchathiram
Gautham Menon finally roped in Chiyaan Vikram for this much awaited project. The team began the shoot of the film in early 2017 and it progressed in various schedules. According to the reports, a few more days of shoot is left for the film. Most recently, the trailer of the film was released and it had opened to a grand reception.
Rajinikanth – Gautham Menon Movie
Rajinikanth and Gautham Menon will definitely form a lethal combination. Well, let us hope that one such film definitely happens. If such a project happens, it would definitely be a classy and stylish film, which will be worth waiting for.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.