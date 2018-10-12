 »   »   »  Rakul Preet's Remarks About #MeToo Are Quite Relatable

A few days ago, the noted singer/dubbing artiste Chinmayi claimed that the legendary poet Vairamuthu had once sexually harassed one of her friends. She also shared screenshots of a few messages her friend had sent her about the veteran lyricist. Post this, Chinmayi shared her own experience with Vairamuthu and revealed that the lyricist had threatened to end her career when she refused to sing for him. These incidents left everyone in a state of shock and proved that the Tamil film industry is no exception to harassment in the workplace.

Now, actress Rakul Preet has commented on the #MeToo movement and workplace harassment. In a passionate tweet, the Theeran actress said that she is 'extremely disturbed' by all the incidents that have come to light of late. She also added that she has great respect for those women who have supported/joined the #MeToo movement.

"Extremely disturbed by the incidents coming out. It takes immense courage to speak up and I support all the women who have come ahead and shared the horrible experiences they have had to go through! So glad that everyone is standing united ! More power to all! #MeToo," she added.

In case you did not know, as part of the #MeToo movement, several women are naming and shaming predators. So far, the likes of Vairamuthu, Radha Ravi and the Kaala villain Nana Patekar have felt the wrath of the movement.

