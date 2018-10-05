 »   »   »  Ratsasan Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say Regarding The Film!

#Ratsasan

Throughout d film 🎞 what I could feel was pure cinema brilliance.

Every scene is having a spin off.@vishnuuvishal was on top of their game & nailed it @Amala_ams come back performance 👏🏻👏🏻 hats off to Entire team 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Rahman (@Rahuman_MA) October 5, 2018

A Brilliant Movie?

Ratsasan has opened to extremely good reviews. According to the above tweet, the film is of full of brilliance. Praises are there for the sensational performances of Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul.

#Ratsasan Super thriller.. Amazing screen play.. Fantastic music @vishnuuvishal good performance bro 👌👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥👏 — கேபிள் ராஜா (@VinoArul) October 5, 2018

An Amazing Thriller

Positive reports continue to flow in for Ratsasan and going by the above tweet regearding the movie, Ratsasan is a superb thriller with an amazing screenplay, good performances and music.

#Ratsasan Movie Semma., @vishnuuvishal Super perfomance.... Best wishes For upcoming Projects... — Ajith Kumar (@BillaAjith07) October 5, 2018

Superb Performance From Vishnu Vishal

Here is another good report regarding Ratsasan. In the tweet, it has been mentioned that Ratsasan is a superb movie and praises are there for the powerful performance of Vishnu Vishal.

#Ratsasan Movie Semma., @vishnuuvishal Super perfomance.... Best wishes For upcoming Projects... — Ajith Kumar (@BillaAjith07) October 5, 2018

A Very Good Thriller?

Praises continue to pour in for the well-written screenplay of the movie. The above tweet also suggests that the film has a wonderful screenplay.