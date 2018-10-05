 »   »   »  Ratsasan Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say Regarding The Film!

Related Articles
-
Ratsasan has been one among the much anticipated movies in Tamil and credits must go to the fascinating trailer, which had kept the audiences on their toes. The film, starring the ever dependable Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles, has been directed by Ram Kumar of Mundasaputti fame. Ratsasan is touted to be a thriller and is expected to offer a edge-of-the-seat viewing experience to the audiences.
Well, the initial reviews for Ratsasan have been largely positive. Twitter is getting filled with opinions and reviews regarding Ratsasan. Keep scrolling down to know what the audiences have to say regarding Ratsasan.
|
A Brilliant Movie?
Ratsasan has opened to extremely good reviews. According to the above tweet, the film is of full of brilliance. Praises are there for the sensational performances of Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul.
|
An Amazing Thriller
Positive reports continue to flow in for Ratsasan and going by the above tweet regearding the movie, Ratsasan is a superb thriller with an amazing screenplay, good performances and music.
|
Superb Performance From Vishnu Vishal
Here is another good report regarding Ratsasan. In the tweet, it has been mentioned that Ratsasan is a superb movie and praises are there for the powerful performance of Vishnu Vishal.
|
A Very Good Thriller?
Praises continue to pour in for the well-written screenplay of the movie. The above tweet also suggests that the film has a wonderful screenplay.