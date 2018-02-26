 »   »   » RIP Sridevi! Kollywood Celebrities Mourn The Death Of The Much Loved Actress!

Rajinikanth

"I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed."

Kamal Haasan

"Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her."

Madhavan

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing away of a Legend of Indian Cinema #Srideviji.Cant imagine what the family is going thru.Our industry will never be the same again.She was the kindest soul apart from being a Giant performer.The heavens are lucky. RIP"

Vishal

"It was Michael Jackson then, our very own Sridevi Mam now...too fast to go. May her soul rest in peace. Deepest Condolences and more strength to the family."

Dhanush

"Shocked to know about Sridevi Ji's passing away. It's a great loss to art. she will remain immortal in the hearts of billions and billions of cinema lovers. My condolences to Family,fans and friends of the great legend."

Raadhika Sarathkumar

"So shocked to hear about #sridevikapoor ,still in shock .my heart goes out to her family. An artiste par excellence, co starred in many movies with her. Can't believe this"

Andrea Jeremiah

"While Bollywood mourns the loss of its female superstar, the Tamil film industry mourns the loss of one of its finest actors... RIP #sridevi ... you will live forever through the wonderful body of work you left behind.. #timeless #ICON"

Amala Paul

"Life is nothing but a fleeting moment. The magic fades too fast. The scent of summers never last And all that is left behind Is some solace in nostalagia's blind 🙏🏼😢 #ripsridevi #chandni #morni #legend #lamhe #oftears #ofloss"

Arya

"This is heart breaking. Really saddened by the news. Gone too soon. My condolences to the Family #RIPSridevi"