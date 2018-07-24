English
 Saamy Square Audio Launch: Vikram, Aishwarya And Keerthy Make An Awesome Trio At The Event!

Saamy Square Audio Launch: Vikram, Aishwarya And Keerthy Make An Awesome Trio At The Event!

Written By:
    The charming Vikram is one of the most popular and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing personality, good looks and impressive range as an actor. Over the years, the veteran has starred in several big films and this has established him as one of the most bankable names in the industry. Now, here is some good news for his fans. The audio launch of his Saamy Square was held yesterday(July 23, 2018) and it proved to be a memorable event which created a buzz in the industry. With Saamy Square mania in full swing, here is a look at the best photos from the event.

    Simply Dashing!

    The man of the moment, Vikram looked stunning as he attended the Saamy Square audio launch. The actor seemed to be in a relaxed mood and grabbed plenty of attention. That's what we call stealing the show!

    Here's Another Photo Of Vikram

    Here is another awesome photo of Vikram from the audio launch. He has not aged at all in all these years. We are sure, his stylish look would have made several young fans go weak at the knees!

    Aishwarya Rajesh At Her Elegant Best

    The lovely Aishwarya Rajesh looked quite graceful as she attended the Saamy Square audio launch. Her lively expressions gelled with her look and added a new dimension to it. Interestingly, Aishwarya was roped in to replace Trisha after the Nayagi actress opted out of the Saamy Square because of 'creative differences'.

    Absolutely Stunning!

    The fast-rising Keerthy Suresh too looked quite adorable as she attended the star-studded event. Not surprisingly, the bubbly lady was in a good mood and enjoyed the event to the fullest.

    Cuteness Personified!

    Here is another lovely photo of Keerthy. Her cute smile is simply priceless and ups the recall value of her look in a big way. She truly is a queen in the making!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
