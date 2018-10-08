 »   »   »  Saamy Square 2 Weeks Box Office Collections: Vikram's Film Set To Flop Big Time

A Big Disappointment

According to the latest reports, Saamy Square has managed to collect Rs 27.1 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in two weeks and proved to be a let down. In fact, the figures are more disappointing than they appear to be, considering the fact that Hari and Vikram are big names and Tamil Nadu is the target market.

It Did Not Work In Kerala And Karnataka As Well

Saamy Square has done poorly in Kerala and Karnataka. It could collect only Rs 2.39 Crore in 'God's Own Country'. Similarly, it raked in a meagre Rs 2.6 Crore at the Karnataka box office. Its total domestic gross stands at Rs 38.25 Crore.

Saamy Square Fails In The International Market

Saamy Square has disappointed in the international market as well. Its overseas collections stand at USD 1.2 Million, which is nearly 33 per cent of what Iru Mugan had earned in two weeks.

Money Matters

The overall two-week worldwide gross stands at Rs 47 Crore. Given the fact that Saamy Square is on its last legs, its collections are unlikely to show much growth in the days to come. It will most probably end with a share of Rs 25 Crore. As such, those associated with the film are likely to suffer a loss of Rs 20 Crore.

The Big Takeaways

Saamy Square could never really take off at the box office because of the unfavourable WOM. Even the biggest Vikram fans were of the opinion that the sequel was not as good as the first part. To make matters worse, Saamy Square released a week after Seema Raja and a week before Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As such, the timing was not ideal and this made it difficult for the film to survive after an ordinary Week 1. Enough said!