 »   »   »  Saamy Square 3 Days' Box Office Collections: Vikram's Film Disappoints Big Time!

3-Day Collections

Contrary to the expectations, Saamy Square did not do exceptionally well at the Chennai box office over the weekend. It had collected Rs 64 Lakh at the CBO on Friday but could gross merely Rs 62 Lakh on Saturday (September 22, 2018). It, however, showed some growth on Sunday (September 23, 2018) and raked in Rs 68 Lakh. Its total 3-day gross stands at Rs 1.92 Crore.

Saamy Square Disappoints!

The trade buzz was that Saamy Square would collect around Rs 2.5 Crore in the first three days and outperform the movie Sketch. While the action-drama has indeed outperformed Sketch, it has failed to do justice to the early estimates. As such, its performance can be termed as 'below par'.

The WOM Is Negative

The general feeling is that Saamy Square is not a particularly good film. While it has its moments, it fails to do justice to the high standards set by the first part. The consensus is that the screenplay and music are the biggest drawbacks of Saamy Square. As a result, the WOM is negative and this might go against the film in the days to come.

The Way Ahead...

Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is slated to hit the screens on September 27, 2018. Being a major release, it is bound to affect Saamy Square's box office collections big time. In fact, in a worst-case scenario, it might even bring its run to an abrupt end.