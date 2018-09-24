 »   »   »  Saamy Square 3 Days' Box Office Collections: Vikram's Film Disappoints Big Time!

Related Articles
The dashing Vikram is beyond any doubt one of the most charismatic and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. A veteran in his own right, the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his charming screen presence, good looks, remarkable versatility as an actor and humble nature. Over the years, he has starred in several popular films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Saamy Square. The Hari directorial hit the screens on September 21, 2018, and opened to a decent response at the box office. This created a reasonable amount of buzz amongst the fans and indicated that it would do reasonably well over the weekend.
3-Day Collections
Contrary to the expectations, Saamy Square did not do exceptionally well at the Chennai box office over the weekend. It had collected Rs 64 Lakh at the CBO on Friday but could gross merely Rs 62 Lakh on Saturday (September 22, 2018). It, however, showed some growth on Sunday (September 23, 2018) and raked in Rs 68 Lakh. Its total 3-day gross stands at Rs 1.92 Crore.
Saamy Square Disappoints!
The trade buzz was that Saamy Square would collect around Rs 2.5 Crore in the first three days and outperform the movie Sketch. While the action-drama has indeed outperformed Sketch, it has failed to do justice to the early estimates. As such, its performance can be termed as 'below par'.
The WOM Is Negative
The general feeling is that Saamy Square is not a particularly good film. While it has its moments, it fails to do justice to the high standards set by the first part. The consensus is that the screenplay and music are the biggest drawbacks of Saamy Square. As a result, the WOM is negative and this might go against the film in the days to come.
The Way Ahead...
Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is slated to hit the screens on September 27, 2018. Being a major release, it is bound to affect Saamy Square's box office collections big time. In fact, in a worst-case scenario, it might even bring its run to an abrupt end.
