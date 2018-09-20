English
Saamy Square Box Office Prediction: Vikram's Action Film To Open Better Than Sketch

By
    There's no denying the fact that the charming Vikram is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Chiyaan', he enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, simple nature and remarkable versatility as an actor. Over the years, he has starred in several blockbusters and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of his upcoming film Saamy Square AKA Saamy 2. The action-drama is a sequel to the 2003 release Saamy and is slated to hit the screens tomorrow (September 21, 2018). With Saamy mania almost upon us, here is a look at its box office prospects.

    Will Arusaamy Revive Vikram's Fortunes?

    Vikram's form has been a bit inconsistent over the last few years. Out of his last five big releases only I and Iru Mugan have worked at the box office. The feeling is that this might take a toll on the opening day figures of Saamy Square. That said and done, Arusaamy is quite a popular character and the nostalgia associated with it might help the sequel open better than expected

    Is Keerthy The USP Of Saamy Square?

    The phenomenal success attained by Mahanati has gone a long way in establishing actress Keerthy Suresh as a bona fide A-lister. Her glamorous new avatar and her chemistry with Vikram are touted to be two of the biggest highlights of Saamy Square. Her stardom might help the film fare better than expected, especially in the Telugu states.

    Saamy Square Has Limited Competition

    Being the only major Kollywood release of the week, Saamy Square is likely to get a good number of screens. Moreover, it is going to have a relatively free run at the box over its first weekend. Last week's big release Seema Raja seems to have slowed down a bit. And, needless to say, this is going to help Saamy Square in a big way.

    BO Prediction

    Vikram's last release 'Sketch' had collected nearly Rs 1.4 Crore at the Chennai box office during its first three days despite releasing alongside TSK. Unlike the heist-thriller, Saamy Square is a pure mass film. And, this might help its BO prospects in a big way. According to our estimates, Saamy Square is going to collect around Rs 2.5 Crore in the first three days at the CBO, provided it clicks with the target audience.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
