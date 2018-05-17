 »   »   » Saamy Square: The Motion Poster Of The Chiyaan Vikram Starrer is Out!

Saamy Square, the upcoming big film of Chiyaan Vikram, is rightly one of the much awaited movies of the year. The expectations on this Chiyaan Vikram starrer is sky high and now, the makers of the film have come up with a special surprise as promised.

The official motion poster of Saamy Square aka Saamy 2 has hit the online circuits and it has opened to a rousing reception. The 1 minute 9 seconds long video introduces Vikram's character in style amidst the backing of some thumping BGM by DSP. Going by the motion poster, one aould expect a perfect mass masala action entertainer from the team. It has also been mentioned that the trailer of Saamy Square will be releasing on May 26, 2018.



According to the earlier reports that had surfaced, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in two different get-ups in the film and one of them has already been revealed by the makers. Reportedly, the actor will be seen essaying a character named A Ramasamy, who is the son of the daredevil cop Aarusaamy, from the film Saamy.



Saamy Square is being directed by Hari and we definitely can expect yet another power-packed mass action entertainer from Surya-Hari team. Keerthy Suresh will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this upcoming movie. Bobby Simha, John Vijay etc., are also a part of the cast list.

