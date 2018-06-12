 »   »   »  Saamy Square Trailer Sets YouTube On Fire With 10 M Views

Film-maker Hari, known for his fast-paced action movies, enraptured the Kollywood audience during the audio launch of Iru Mugan in August 2016, by announcing his collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram yet again for a sequel to Saamy after a long gap of 13 years. Ever since the news transpired, fans are longing for their star to appear on the big screen, as he will be seen taking on dual roles for this sequel.

The trailer was released on June 3, 2018 amid much anticipation and became a notable talk on the social media since then. The reviews for the trailer were ambivalent, especially the dialogues and BGM turned out to be the disappointing factors among the audience.

Albeit the negative shades prevailed over the trailer, most people seem to have a liking for the movie. Shattering all the previous records of the actor, Saamy Square trailer has crossed over 10 Million views in less than 10 days. The high-octane, express-paced trailer has definitely sky-rocketed the expectations of the audience and all the negative vibes are plummeting, as the adoration goes up.

It is to be noted that the first look motion-poster of this movie was released on May 17, 2018, and raised the pulse of the fans, thereby serving as a stimulant for the trailer.

As per some reports, Saamy Square is a revenge flick that springs up years after the end of first part, with Ramasaamy (Aarusaamy's son) standing against Ravana Pitchai (Perumal Pitchai's son). The fierce clash between the two is said to be the crux of the story. As Vikram is cladding dual roles, it is expected that he will be on screen as Aarusaamy for some time. The plot details are not open until now, but the predictions with regards to the storyline, as stated above, is doing rounds.

Keerthy Suresh is signed in as the female lead and Bobby Simha will play the role of the antagonist. The supporting cast includes Prabhu, John Vijay and Soori in key roles. Devi Sri Prasad joined hands with Hari for the fifth time to compose the music after Aaru, Venghai, Singam and Singam 2.

He has also previously worked with Vikram in Kanthasamy. Kanal Kannan took charge as the action choreographer for the film and has devised hammering stunt sequences for the same. The filming is said to be almost done and the makers are keen to release the film as soon as possible.