 »   »   »  Saamy Square Trailer: Vikram’s Swag And Intensity Will Leave You Spellbound

If you are a die-hard fan of the stylish Vikram, then we have some awesome news in store for you. The eagerly-awaited trailer of his Saamy Square has been released and it is quite good. The action-packed trailer features the star in an intense and terrifying avatar which he carries off like a boss. His swag his hard to miss and proves that he is in a league of his own.

The trailer suggests that Saamy Square will feature several action sequences and powerful punch dialogues. All in all, the film might just end up redefining the meaning of on-screen machismo.

In case you did not know, Saamy Square has been directed by noted film-maker Hari and is a sequel to the 2003 release Saamy. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simhaa in the lead. The Mahanati actress plays the role of Vikram's on-screen lover while Simhaa plays the antagonist. The Jigarthanda actor is likely to have a few intense scenes with Vikram and this has created a buzz amongst fans.

Saamy was a big hit at the box office and is regarded as one of Vikram's finest films. Also featuring Trisha Krishnan in the lead, it was a commercial action-drama and helped the 'Chiyaan' consolidate his standing in the industry. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from the sequel.

Interestingly, Vikram was last seen in the Pongal release Sketch which also featured Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead and did decent business at the box office. If Saamy Square too becomes a hit, it will go a long way in helping him prove that he is still the king of the BO. Similarly, Keerthy, who tasted success with Mahanati, will be hoping that the film helps her continue her rise to stardom.

On a related note, this is a busy time for the I star. Besides Saamy Square, he also has Dhruva Natchathiram in his kitty. It is touted to be a spy-thriller and has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. In it, he will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma.

So, did you like the Saamy Square trailer? Comments, please!