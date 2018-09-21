 »   »   »  Saamy Square Twitter Review: Here's What The Audience Feels About The Vikram Starrer

Related Articles
- Saamy Square Box Office Prediction: Vikram's Action Film To Open Better Than Sketch
-
- Saamy Square Censor Details: Vikram's Film Completes Pre-release Formalities; Relese Date Out
- Saamy Square New Trailer: Vikram’s Intensity Is Bound To Leave You Stunned!
- Saamy Square Latest Poster: Vikram And Bobby Simha Gear Up For An Intense Showdown!
- Saamy Square New Poster: Vikram And Keerthy Suresh Make An Awesome Pair!
- Saamy Square Audio Launch: Vikram, Aishwarya And Keerthy Make An Awesome Trio At The Event!
Earlier this year, Vikram received some bad news when his much-hyped Sketch opened to a mixed response at the box office and ultimately failed to live up to the expectations. Directed by Vijay Chandar, the film also featured Tamannaah in the lead and failed to impress the critics because of its lacklustre screenplay. Now, Vikram is back with his next big release Saamy Square. The film is a sequel to the 2003 release Saamy, and it is slated to hit the screens today (September 21, 2018).
Saamy Square has been directed by Hari and also features Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simha in the lead. Actress Trisha was originally supposed to be a part of the film. However, she opted out because of 'creative differences' and was ultimately replaced by the fast-rising Aishwarya Rajesh.
The film's first shows are all set to begin and here are the live updates.