 »   »   »  Saamy Square Twitter Review: Here's What The Audience Feels About The Vikram Starrer

Earlier this year, Vikram received some bad news when his much-hyped Sketch opened to a mixed response at the box office and ultimately failed to live up to the expectations. Directed by Vijay Chandar, the film also featured Tamannaah in the lead and failed to impress the critics because of its lacklustre screenplay. Now, Vikram is back with his next big release Saamy Square. The film is a sequel to the 2003 release Saamy, and it is slated to hit the screens today (September 21, 2018).

Saamy Square has been directed by Hari and also features Keerthy Suresh and Bobby Simha in the lead. Actress Trisha was originally supposed to be a part of the film. However, she opted out because of 'creative differences' and was ultimately replaced by the fast-rising Aishwarya Rajesh.

The film's first shows are all set to begin and here are the live updates.