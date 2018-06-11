 »   »   »  Samantha Gives A Fresh Update On Super Deluxe

Samantha Akkineni is undoubtedly a happy camper as she relishes her posit at the top of the heap, both professionally and personally. The first half of 2018 had proved to be fruitful for the actress as her movies Rangasthalam, Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati) and Irumbu Thirai emerged as back-to-back successes and bagged her commendations from all over.

Given her commitments, the second half of the year looks promising as well. She has three major releases in line, namely Seema Raja, Super Deluxe and U-turn. The actress posted an update on Twitter expressing her rapture about the future engagements and also officially confirmed that the dubbing for Super Deluxe, which is being directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja of Aaranya Kaandam fame, is underway.

She tweeted on her Twitter page as follows, "The calm before the storm!! Prepping for the second half of the year, after an amazing first half.. #SuperDeluxe #Uturn #Seemaraja Dubbing begins!!" Super Deluxe is an upcoming Tamil language crime thriller film having an ensemble cast and marks the second feature film for the director.

The film, at present, is in post-production stage and expected to be released later this year. Some of the star cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan. It is produced by Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, in association with East West Dream Works Entertainment & Alchemy Vision Workz. Jointly written by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumarasamy, Mysskin and Neelan K Sekar, the film has its musical composition by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Film-maker Thiyagarajan Kumararaja had announced in October 2016 that his next film will bring together Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Later, the director unveiled Vijay Sethupathi's role in the film through Twitter.

"Shilpa of #SuperDeluxe," tweeted Thiagarajan, thereby disclosing the name of the actor's character in the movie. The film was earlier named Aneethi Kadhaigal but later changed to Super Deluxe, according to the director.