 »   »   »  Sanju Chennai Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Overcomes The Language Barrier, Finds Success

The year 2018 is turning out to be a terrific one for movie buffs in Chennai. Last month, the much-hyped Rajinikanth starrer Kaala set the Chennai box office on fire and this gave countless movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The Pa Ranjith directorial collected close to Rs 1.76 Crore on the opening day and emerged as the undisputed king of the CBO. Now, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Sanju, is doing well at the Chennai box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial hit the screens on June 29, 2018 and it seems to have opened new avenues for its leading man.
Sanju Is On A Roll In Chennai
Unlike most Hindi films, Sanju is doing reasonably well in Chennai and has managed to collect Rs 2.36 Crore in just 10 days. Interestingly, Sanju has not been released as a Tamil-dubbed film and this makes its performance even more remarkable.
It Is Doing Well In Other Parts Of Tamil Nadu As Well
Sanju mania seems to have gripped most of the other parts of Tamil Nadu as well. According to trade analyst LM Kaushik, the film has grossed Rs 4 Crore in the state so far and this figure might go up in the days to come.
Ranbir Has Entered The Big League
While Tamil Nadu is not a big market for Hindi films, recent releases such as Dangal and Padmaavat did manage to mint money in the Southern state. However, unlike Sanju, these blockbusters were released in Tamil as well and this helped them click with the common man. To cut a long story short, Sanju seems to have overcome the language barrier and this indicates that Ranbir has entered the big league.
The WOM Is Positive
The general feeling is that, despite its obvious flaws, Sanju is an entertaining watch and features a solid performance from Ranbir. As such, the WOM is quite positive. The film has also received a big thumbs up from some Tamil Nadu-based industry trackers and this has added to the buzz around it.
Will Kadaikutty Singam End Sanju's Dream Run?
The Karthi starrer Kadaikutty Singam is set to hit the screens this Friday(July 13, 2018) and there is a reasonable amount of buzz around this rural drama. As such, it might bring Sanju's dream run in Chennai to an end. Regardless of what the future holds, Ranbir must be praised for finding a foothold in Chennai/Tamil Nadu and proving that art knows no boundaries. Enough said!
