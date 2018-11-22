English
Sarkar Box Office Collection Report (14 Days): Gearing Up To Touch The 250-Crore Mark!

By
    It has been over two weeks since the Vijay starrer Sarkar made a starrt entry to the theatres across the globe. The movie went past the 200-Crore mark at the worldwide box office and managed to break some big records to become the top grossing South Indian movie of the year so far. The mixed reviews that the film received have seldom affected the collections of the film and the movie continues to dominate many of the centres. The latest reports regarding the box office collection of the movie once again indicates that the film is in no mood to settle down. Read Sarkar box office collection report to know more.

    After 2 Weeks

    Sarkar has made its presence felt at the box office. According to a tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar has fetched approximately so far 247 Crores from the worldwide box office.

    Set To Join 250-Crore Club

    Well, it seems like Sarkar would go on to join the 250 Crore club soon. Not many South Indian movies have managed to find a spot in this prestigious club and let us wait and see whether Sarkar would make it to the coveted club at the box office or not.

    Vijay's Top Grosser

    Meanwhile, Vijay's top grosser at the worldwide box office continues to be Mersal, which had emerged as a big success at the box office. The film went past the 250 Crore mark and collected approximately 251 Crores

    The Way Ahead

    Well, Sarkar has still got a good number of shows in many centres in Tamil Nadu. The film has managed to do a decent business, despite the arrival of 2 major movies in the past week. Let us wait and see whether Sarkar would go on to become the top grosser of Vijay or not.

    Read more about: sarkar vijay
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 15:23 [IST]
