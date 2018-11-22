 »   »   »  Sarkar Box Office Collection Report (14 Days): Gearing Up To Touch The 250-Crore Mark!

After 2 Weeks

Sarkar has made its presence felt at the box office. According to a tweet sent out by popular trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Sarkar has fetched approximately so far 247 Crores from the worldwide box office.

Set To Join 250-Crore Club

Well, it seems like Sarkar would go on to join the 250 Crore club soon. Not many South Indian movies have managed to find a spot in this prestigious club and let us wait and see whether Sarkar would make it to the coveted club at the box office or not.

Vijay's Top Grosser

Meanwhile, Vijay's top grosser at the worldwide box office continues to be Mersal, which had emerged as a big success at the box office. The film went past the 250 Crore mark and collected approximately 251 Crores

The Way Ahead

Well, Sarkar has still got a good number of shows in many centres in Tamil Nadu. The film has managed to do a decent business, despite the arrival of 2 major movies in the past week. Let us wait and see whether Sarkar would go on to become the top grosser of Vijay or not.