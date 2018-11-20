 »   »   »  Sarkar Box Office Collection Update: The Vijay Starrer Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2!

Chennai City Gross (13 Days)

It seems like Sarkar is doing a rock solid business in the Chennai city. According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, regarding the top 5 Chennai city grossers of all time, Sarkar has fetched 13.59 Crores from the 13 days of its run in Chennai city.

At The Second Spot

According to the tweet that has been sent out, Sarkar has comfortable overtaken Vijay's previous blockbuster movie to be places at the second spot in the list of the top 5 Chennai city grossers of all time.

The Top Grosser

Reportedly, Baahubali 2 continues to be the top grosser of Chennai city till this point of time. The film had reportedly fetched 18.25 Crores from its final run at the Chennai city box office. It has to be seen whether Sarkar could overtake Baahubali 2 or not.

3 Vijay Movies In The List

Importantly, the top 5 list features as many as 3 Vijay movies in it. Mersal has been placed at the third spot and at the same time, Vijay's blockbuster movie Theri that fetched above 11 Crores is at the fifth spot.