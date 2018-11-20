English
 Sarkar Box Office Collection Update: The Vijay Starrer Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2!

Sarkar Box Office Collection Update: The Vijay Starrer Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2!

    It has been 2 weeks since the release of Sarkar and within this short span of time, the Vijay starrer did go on to cross some big milestones and top the box office charts as well. Most recently, it was reported that the film has emerged as the top South Indian grosser of the year 2018 so far. In Chennai, Sarkar has been doing a steady business and the film continued to remain the top pick of the audiences despite the arrival of the new movies. It had a real big start in the Chennai city and has now gone on to overtake some of the previous top grossers as well. Read Sarkar box office update to know more about the same.

    Chennai City Gross (13 Days)

    It seems like Sarkar is doing a rock solid business in the Chennai city. According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, regarding the top 5 Chennai city grossers of all time, Sarkar has fetched 13.59 Crores from the 13 days of its run in Chennai city.

    At The Second Spot

    According to the tweet that has been sent out, Sarkar has comfortable overtaken Vijay's previous blockbuster movie to be places at the second spot in the list of the top 5 Chennai city grossers of all time.

    The Top Grosser

    Reportedly, Baahubali 2 continues to be the top grosser of Chennai city till this point of time. The film had reportedly fetched 18.25 Crores from its final run at the Chennai city box office. It has to be seen whether Sarkar could overtake Baahubali 2 or not.

    3 Vijay Movies In The List

    Importantly, the top 5 list features as many as 3 Vijay movies in it. Mersal has been placed at the third spot and at the same time, Vijay's blockbuster movie Theri that fetched above 11 Crores is at the fifth spot.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
