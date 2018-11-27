 »   »   »  Sarkar Box Office Latest Update: Becomes The Highest Grossing Film Of Vijay?

The Latest Reports

According to the latest reports that have surfaced, Sarkar has turned out to be the new proud member of the 250-Crore club. According to a recent report by India Today, the Trade Pundits have revealed that the film has collected approximately 253 Crores so far at the worldwide box office.

Movies In The 250-Crore Club

Well, not many Tamil movies have managed to cross the 250-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Kabali, Enthiran, Baahubali 2 and Mersal are the other Tamil movies that crossed the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Races Ahead Of Mersal?

Well, it seems like Sarkar has raced past ahead of Mersal in terms of total collections. According to Wikipedia, Mersal had collected 251 Crores in the final run. Going by these figures, Sarkar has overtaken Mersal to emerge as Vijay's all-time top grosser.

The Run Ahead

Going by the reports, Sarkar did a fine business, especially in Chennai regions in the past weekend as well. 2.0 is making its big arrival in the theatres on November 29, 2018. Now, it has to be seen how many screens Sarkar will retain upon the arrival of 2.0.