 »   »   »  Sarkar Box Office Latest Update: Becomes The Highest Grossing Film Of Vijay?

It has been more than 3 weeks since the arrival of Sarkar, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer that ranked among the most awaited movies of the year. Sarkar had opened to mixed reviews in the theatres but it didn't stop the movie from crossing milestones at the box office. It zoomed past the 100-Crore mark at rocket speed and the 200-Crore club was also not far away for the movie. Now, the latest updates regarding the box office collection of the movie suggest that the film has crossed yet another major milestone at the box office. Read Sarkar box office collections update here to know more.
The Latest Reports
According to the latest reports that have surfaced, Sarkar has turned out to be the new proud member of the 250-Crore club. According to a recent report by India Today, the Trade Pundits have revealed that the film has collected approximately 253 Crores so far at the worldwide box office.
Movies In The 250-Crore Club
Well, not many Tamil movies have managed to cross the 250-Crore club at the worldwide box office. Kabali, Enthiran, Baahubali 2 and Mersal are the other Tamil movies that crossed the 250-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Races Ahead Of Mersal?
Well, it seems like Sarkar has raced past ahead of Mersal in terms of total collections. According to Wikipedia, Mersal had collected 251 Crores in the final run. Going by these figures, Sarkar has overtaken Mersal to emerge as Vijay's all-time top grosser.
The Run Ahead
Going by the reports, Sarkar did a fine business, especially in Chennai regions in the past weekend as well. 2.0 is making its big arrival in the theatres on November 29, 2018. Now, it has to be seen how many screens Sarkar will retain upon the arrival of 2.0.