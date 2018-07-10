 »   »   »  Sarkar's First Look To Be Reviewed Yet Again By The Health Officials!

Controversies and actor Vijay go hand in hand. Considered to be one of the South Indian movie industry's most bankable stars, his projections in the films, be it the dialogues or concepts, remain a moot point until now.

The first look poster of his forthcoming film Sarkar, which was unveiled a few days ago plonked into hot waters as the actor was seen in a smoking pose. Following severe counterblast from the audience and political leaders, the makers axed the poster from their official social media accounts.

Somasundaram, Joint Director of Health Department, has said that their division will review whether the makers have abided by the law or not. Talking to a print media, he uttered the following, "Based on COTPA (The Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003), we had sent a letter asking the makers to remove the poster which showed the actor smoking. We got to know from various media sources that it has been taken off. We will do a final verification on the same on Wednesday or Thursday to check if the makers have obeyed the law, failing of which may require further actions."

S Cyril Alexander, state convener, TNPFTC (Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control), welcomed the action last week. He said, "We appreciate the move by the Directorate of Public Health to defy the violation. The committee should set an example by taking action against the violators so that the film industry will uphold the tobacco control laws."

Although the makers pulled down the officially released posters, complete eradication seems impossible at this stage, as the poster has already reached millions of views across the nation. Vijay is joining hands with director A.R. Murugadoss for the third time after previously working on blockbusters like Thuppaki and Kaththi. AR Rahman has been roped into composing the music and Keerthy Suresh would be essaying the female lead.

Further news apropos of the issue is expected to transpire in a few days from now and the makers are hopeful that the issue will be sorted out in an unproblematic manner.